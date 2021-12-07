Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Roads: A changing climate is buckling concrete and flooding roads. States are moving slowly to guard the nation’s infrastructure.
Silver Line: Project takes a large step forward with completion of rail yard at Dulles Airport
Metro: Wheels of derailed Metro car had moved far beyond agency’s safety limits, NTSB investigation shows
Air travel: Airlines pass holiday travel test on busiest day for air travel since the start of the pandemic
Transit: Bus driver shortage hurts D.C. region’s ability to return to pre-pandemic transit service levels
Technology: D.C. is on track to issue electronic versions of driver’s licenses
Mask mandate: Federal mandate for transportation extended through March 18