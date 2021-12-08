The reopening initially was scheduled for Dec. 4 but was delayed after glass-fiber-reinforced concrete panels being installed for the Rockville canopy project were damaged during shipping and had to be replaced.
Metro also stopped work briefly to remove older model rail cars from storage at the Shady Grove rail yard last month to help with an ongoing train shortage that began Oct. 17. About 60 percent of Metro’s fleet was pulled out of service because of safety concerns over a wheel set defect found in several 7000-series cars.
Metro has been providing free parking and shuttle buses at the two closed stations to help bridge passengers to other stations during the project.
Over the past four months, Metro said, crews demolished the worn-out canopy at Rockville, installed a new structure made of steel and put in passenger information screens, higher-quality public service announcement speakers, LED lighting, surveillance cameras and new fare gates.
The station’s Park and Ride was repaved, while the Rockville pedestrian bridge has been renovated, Metro said.
The down time also allowed Metro to perform track work between the two stations, including repairs and replacements to the signal system, third-rail power cables and switch machines. More than 7.3 miles of fiber-optic cable was installed along the track to help with radio communications.
Even with the delay, Metro said the project was expedited by shutting down the stations rather than working around customers.
“Without the station closures, these upgrades alone would have required nine months of weekend shutdowns and overnight work,” Metro said in a statement.
The final stage of the canopy project — installing the glass-fiber-reinforced concrete panels on the new steel canopy — will be completed after the stations reopen, Metro said. The canopy will still provide cover for passengers in January, Metro said.
Transit officials said they are choosing the best type of material to coat or cover the canopy.
“Our project team continues working to ensure the completed canopy meets Metro’s quality standard and provides customers with a safe and comfortable place to wait for the train,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement.