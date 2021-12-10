The committee is responsible for federal transit policy, and the senators said they were seeking the information “in furtherance of our oversight responsibilities.”
Metro officials didn’t immediately comment Friday on the letter.
The problems with the wheel assembly caused a train operating on the Blue Line to derail in October, leading safety regulators to order all 748 of the 7000-series cars out from service. Emergency inspections revealed the defect, which involves wheels shifting outward, had affected 20 axles and appeared to get progressively worse over time.
Metro has said it first detected a problem in 2017, but that it initially appeared to be limited in scope and was working with manufacturer Kawasaki Rail Car to address it. But safety regulators were not told of the defect, and Metro has said little about how widely known the problem was within its upper management. Experts say issues affecting the spacing of wheels are a rare and serious safety risk.
The distance between the wheels is supposed to be fixed to within 1/16 of an inch, but they had shifted two inches on the derailed car, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The NTSB, which is investigating the derailment, controls what information the subjects of its probes can share, limiting what Metro has shared. But the Senate committee’s inquiry, also backed by Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), could shed more light on what Metro officials knew and when they knew it. The committee asked for a response by Jan. 7.
The senators asked for descriptions of Metro’s interactions with its suppliers and any consultants, and of any analyses of safety risks posed by the defective wheel parts conducted by Metro employees.
The loss of the cars, which make up 60 percent of Metro’s fleet, has the agency facing its worst crisis in at least half a decade. Metro has tested 7000-series cars weighted with boxes to determine how often they would need to be inspected to safely return to service.
On Thursday, the agency laid out plans to gradually reintroduce the cars and increase service levels in the system. The plan would have to be approved by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, and it’s not clear when it might be put into practice.