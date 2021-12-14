Metro said it will slowly phase in 336 cars, wait 90 days to assess their performance, then seek to incorporate the rest of the suspended fleet.
“From now until after the first of the year, customers may see some 7000-series railcars transition safely back to service,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “This is part of the process that will enable Metro to announce a more definitive service plan after the first of the year. Until that time, the transition of the 7000-series railcars through the end of the year will allow us to improve reliability.”
The defect causes wheels on fixed axles to widen, making the cars prone to slipping off tracks. The malfunction came to light during a National Transportation Safety Board investigation into an Oct. 12 derailment of a Metro train on the Blue Line that forced 187 passengers to evacuate. That investigation is ongoing.
While the safety commission’s approval allows cars to go back into service, Metro must follow a detailed plan that transit officials developed. The plan includes ensuring that each car has its wheelsets checked every seven days, indefinitely, said safety commission spokesman Max Smith.
The cars also must undergo a routine inspection every 60 days, up from 90 days before the suspension.