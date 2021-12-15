A “Tax Payer Protection” provision in the Cares Act is also still playing out. After providing airlines with billions in grants, the carriers were required to give the U.S. Treasury millions of stock warrants — similar to stock options — giving the government the right to purchase shares of stock at a set price. As of Monday, the warrants were worth about $260 million, or less than 1 percent of the value of government grants given to major airlines last year.