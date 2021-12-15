U.S. taxpayers spent tens of billions to prop up airlines as travel fell by more than 90 percent early in the pandemic. It was a vast commitment of public resources that analysts said probably prevented bankruptcies in an industry that underpins economic growth in communities nationwide.
Consumer advocates and some lawmakers have raised concerns about airlines’ handling of the funds after several carriers, including American, Spirit Airlines and Southwest, suffered well-publicized service disruptions this summer and fall, in part, because of worker shortages.
Government grants that were part of the Payroll Support Program had barred airlines from involuntarily forcing employees out. Still, tens of thousands of airline workers left their jobs on their own accord during the pandemic.
This year, committee chairwoman Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) raised concerns about “airlines seeking to reduce the size of their workforce by encouraging employees to accept early retirements, voluntary furloughs, buyouts, and leaves of absence,” even as a pilot shortage loomed. Cantwell said staffing shortages disrupted travel and ran counter to the “objective and spirit” of the Payroll Support Program — harming consumers in the process.
Some executives have acknowledged planning missteps but argued they had largely risen to challenges during the pandemic that were not of their making. Industry representatives said airline payrolls would have fallen much further without government assistance.
Officials said Wednesday’s hearing will probe the airlines’ performance in recent months. Among those facing questioning will be Doug Parker, the American Airlines CEO who was a key advocate for federal aid in early 2020 and recently announced plans to retire. Southwest chief executive Gary Kelly and United CEO Scott Kirby are also slated to appear, along with Delta chief operating officer John Laughter.
At issue, in part, is how airlines dealt with conditions for receiving billions in federal aid. They were required to limit executive compensation, for example, although some consumer groups say carriers found a way to skirt rules. Airlines also generally had to maintain a minimum level of air service along existing routes.
A “Tax Payer Protection” provision in the Cares Act is also still playing out. After providing airlines with billions in grants, the carriers were required to give the U.S. Treasury millions of stock warrants — similar to stock options — giving the government the right to purchase shares of stock at a set price. As of Monday, the warrants were worth about $260 million, or less than 1 percent of the value of government grants given to major airlines last year.
Unlike with the federal bailout of General Motors, Washington did not take a major ownership stake in the airlines. Given the volatility of airline stocks, federal officials will have to time their exit carefully to try to maximize benefits for taxpayers.
Also set to appear Wednesday is Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA — which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 17 airlines — who helped to spearhead labor’s advocacy for billions in aid for what she termed a “people’s bailout.”
“This is the first time in U.S. history that any kind of relief program was built around keeping people in their jobs,” Nelson said.
While domestic travel has continued to rebound, international passenger counts are still down sharply, a problem made more complex by uncertainties surrounding the omicron variant, which has dampened the enthusiasm of some travelers.