A: We have a lot of reasons to be happy about how things are going here at BWI Marshall. Our recovery has been very strong. We can’t compete with some of those airports in strong leisure markets like Florida and Texas and other parts of the country, like Denver — where people go for tourist reasons — but if you compare us to other airports in the Northeast, we’re doing extremely well and we’re certainly doing much better than other airports in the Washington capital region. We think we’re getting a lot of that demand because people feel comfortable flying out of this airport.