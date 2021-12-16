The academy’s Sea Year program, which sends students out for training on the ocean, was suspended in November after students came forward to detail allegations of abuse, and the chairs of three congressional committees demanded a response. The new standards spell out 30 safety measures and open the door to restarting the program, a requirement for midshipmen to graduate.
Acting maritime administrator Lucinda Lessley said the new standards reflect a commitment by her agency, the Coast Guard and six state maritime schools “to strengthen safety for cadets aboard commercial vessels, and to support an inclusive culture that prioritizes preventing sexual assault and harassment and supporting its victims.”
The three committee chairs did not immediately respond to questions about whether the plan met with their approval.
While the sexual assault standards address an immediate crisis at the academy, a review released before Thanksgiving found widespread problems at the Kings Point, N.Y., school, including aging facilities, an outmoded curriculum and a lack of diversity among its student body. The reviewers recommended the Transportation Department establish a task force to begin the process of overhauling the school.
The standards require shipping companies to have a trained sexual assault and harassment coordinator who is in regular contact with cadets. It also calls for crew training and steps by captains to reinforce that training. It includes specific prohibitions on crew members entering cadets’ bedrooms and a requirement for locks on bedroom doors.
The academy began grappling with allegations of sexual assault this fall after a current midshipman shared a detailed account of being raped at sea. Ryan Melogy, who runs Maritime Legal Aid and Advocacy, which first posted her story, questioned how effective the new procedures will be because the Transportation Department has limited authority to hold shipping companies accountable.
“The companies will never properly self-regulate on the issue of shipboard sexual misconduct,” he said. “They will always do what maximizes profits. I don’t see any accountability built into this plan.”
The standards call for captains to alert the academy to any allegations of abuse within 24 hours and report complaints to the Coast Guard, which has law enforcement authority.
“Sexual assault is a crime,” said Rear Adm. John Mauger, the Coast Guard’s assistant commandant for prevention policy. “When they happen aboard a U.S. vessel, it must be reported to the Coast Guard. Coast Guard investigators will respond, and we will hold offenders accountable.”
The plan was released as retired Navy Adm. Ann Claire Phillips, the Biden administration’s nominee to serve as administrator of the Maritime Administration, had her confirmation hearing before the Senate’s Commerce Committee. Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the committee’s top Republican, said that he expected the sea training to restart as planned and that Phillips’s background should be an asset when it comes to addressing misconduct.
“We have, to me, a resource who has been to sea who perhaps has experienced what our young cadets are seeing now and is in a position to really help us get a grasp on how to stop these harassments and attacks,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Commerce Committee advanced bipartisan legislation backed by Wicker that would take further steps to crack down on abuse. The bill would make it easier for the Coast Guard to strip the licenses of sailors found to have committed sexual assault or harassment and make it easier for the Transportation Department to hire staff to work in a sexual assault and harassment office.