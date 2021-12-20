Several other projects are in the works along the route as part of an expansion of the interstate that aims to reduce gridlock in a section that carries an average of 150,000 vehicles daily. The new toll lanes will connect to a newly opened three-lane crossing over the Rappahannock River that doubled capacity along southbound Interstate 95. Another bridge over the Rappahannock is under construction to create the same capacity for the northbound lanes, which is scheduled to open in 2024.