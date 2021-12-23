Coronavirus cases in Metro’s workforce have surged as the omicron variant has become the dominant strain of the coronavirus sickening people across the country. New cases among employees have jumped from 18 the week after Thanksgiving to more than 100 cases since, Metro’s pandemic task force said in a memo that it sent to all employees on Wednesday.
More than 2,000 cases have been reported among the transit agency’s workforce since the pandemic began, with 1,953 employees recovering and returning to work, according to Metro records. Seven people have died.
Metro has required its workforce to get vaccinated since Sept. 7 or to get tested weekly. On Wednesday, transit officials ordered unvaccinated employees to get tested twice a week starting Jan. 10.
The transit agency told employees that only 1.7 percent of Metro’s vaccinated workers have experienced breakthrough infections. Unvaccinated people, the employee memo said, were 20 times more likely to have severe complications from covid-19.
Increased testing, Metro said, is aimed at stopping asymptomatic people from unintentionally spreading the coronavirus.
“Our unvaccinated workforce population continues to be overrepresented in new Covid cases as compared to the vaccinated population,” the employee memo said. “Employees who are not compliant with Metro’s vaccination and testing mandate will continue to face disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”
The bus driver shortage comes at a time when more white-collar and federal workers are returning to offices . Metro on Wednesday also announced that it was rolling out a raft of Metrobus service improvements starting Sunday that would improve reliability on 49 routes. The adjustments, which were in the works before the bus driver shortage started, include more frequent buses, relocating bus stops and making schedule changes that should lower waits to under eight minutes.
When announcing the plan on Wednesday, Metro said it would notify customers of pandemic-related impacts to service such as a shortage of drivers.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, Metrobus has regularly carried more passengers than Metrorail, Metro’s much larger transit service. As of last week it was making about a third more passenger trips than Metrorail, according to transit records.
Metro did not say what its absence rate was among bus operators, but Raymond Jackson, the president of the local chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union, the largest guild for Metro workers, said waves of workers have been falling ill recently.
“We have a lot of operators getting sick out there,” he said.
He said he plans to call for Metro to reinstitute rear-door-only boarding on buses, a policy Metro put into effect for much of last year, cordoning off the front door and first rows of seats to protect bus operators from the virus. Transit officials restored front-door boarding in January.
Jackson said he understands that not only is reliable service important to attract passengers to build back Metro’s languishing customer base, but also because the region’s economy is relying on reliable transit service to recover. But he said sick bus operators will only hurt efforts.
“I was just talking to some of the politicians in the area, and they’re telling me we’re not going to close down,” he said. “At some point you have to take into consideration your workers and your workforce.”
He added: “I know this country’s all about its economy, but you’re not going to have an economy if you don’t have any workers, and that’s the problem [Metro] is having right now.”
40% of Metro employees report being vaccinated. Mandatory tests are possible unless that number rises.
Metro has faced challenges persuading its workforce of nearly 12,000 to get vaccinated. In August, the transit agency said just 40 percent were vaccinated, and it warned employees that they would face mandatory tests if the rate of employees immunized didn’t increase.
When it rose only about 5 percent two weeks later, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld made vaccinations or weekly testing mandatory, making Metro one of about three transit agencies at the time to pass such requirements.
By late September, the rate of vaccinated employees with at least one shot rose to 74 percent. On Wednesday, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said 85 percent of workers are now fully vaccinated. Metro employees who have been vaccinated are required to get a booster shot and upload proof of their vaccinations to an internal database, the employee memo said.
Metro’s pandemic task force — a group made up of representatives of departments across the transit agency including Metro Transit Police, the Safety Department and the Office of Occupational Health and Wellness — also asked employees to cancel any planned indoor group meetings, events or celebrations at worksites and to reduce the occupancy levels inside break rooms.