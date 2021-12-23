The cars made up about 60 percent of Metro’s fleet, and it forced the transit agency to heavily reduce service with limited trains available. The commission allowed Metro to put the cars back in service as long as it had a way to screen them or anticipate the defect, which shows up without warning and can cause trains to slip off tracks.
After a series of test runs, the transit agency received the commission’s approval to bring back the 7000 series under a system of weekly inspections of the cars’ wheels. Metro also committed to moving up general inspections for each car from every 90 to 60 days.
The first trains began returning to service Dec. 17 under a plan Metro said would take weeks to slowly phase back in about half of the cars. On Wednesday, transit officials said they were pausing that effort to reprogram its inspection processes.
Transit officials said the initial screening system had no issues. An independent consultant Metro has hired to help determine what causes the defect had recommended that Metro move up the weekly screenings of wheels and axles to every day, and to do so at night.
Metro officials said they notified both the NTSB and the safety commission of the change.
Safety commission spokesman Max Smith said the agency had no issues with the change.
“The [safety commission] appreciates Metrorail’s approach to further increasing inspection frequencies,” Smith said. “As always, we remain in close and frequent contact with Metrorail.”
“While I recognize the pause is unexpected, we are going to continuously evaluate data we are collecting to ensure that we are enhancing safety,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “I feel that requiring a daily inspection is the safest course until we know more and our experts have an opportunity to review the data we are collecting with the few trainsets now in operation.”