The northern and busiest stretch of the 25-mile route is about to get a complete makeover. This month the National Park Service awarded a $161 million contract in a multiyear repair project that promises a new roadway — and nightmarish traffic when construction begins in about a year.
The work will span 7.6 miles from Spout Run to Interstate 495, where about 70,000 vehicles travel daily. Crews will excavate the entire area before laying new asphalt. Roadside barriers, stone walls and other traffic safety features will be rebuilt. The work also includes improved storm drainage, a redesign of the Route 123 interchange in McLean and improvements to entrance and exit lanes.
As part of the project, historic views that have been blocked by grown vegetation will be reopened. The two scenic overlooks on the northbound side will be improved with new sidewalks and curbs, and new coating of asphalt in the parking areas and ramps.
This stretch of the parkway, completed in 1962, has never undergone a major rehabilitation, Park Ranger Aaron LaRocca said. And because of its age and heavy use, the roadway and drainage system is showing significant deterioration.
“We’ve continued to maintain the roadway surface and do some other projects to address the condition of the Parkway, but it is toward the end of its service life,” LaRocca said. “It needs rehabilitation to continue to be a critical link in the regional transportation network.”
The Park Service and the Federal Highway Administration awarded a design-build contract to Fort Myer Construction Corporation. Design will be completed in a year, with construction set to begin in 2023 and completed in 2025, Park Service officials said.
The investment in one of the region’s most iconic routes comes on the heels of passage of a congressional bipartisan infrastructure spending package that will infuse significant funds to rebuild roads and bridges across the nation. The Parkway project, though, is funded through a landmark conservation law passed last year that is providing millions of dollars for maintenance of public lands and recreation.
Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) of Virginia, who helped secure the federal funding for the reconstruction, said the investment creates local jobs while ensuring the route remains functional for the thousands of people who use it daily.
“It is essential for Virginia commuters and travelers,” Warner said in a statement. “I am excited to see these dollars come to Virginia to help rehabilitate one of the most important parkways in the nation.”
Park Service officials said the rehabilitation will extend the parkway’s life span while creating a much smoother ride and a more scenic experience for users. As many as 34 million cars travel the road each year, according to the National Park Service. And it serves 7.4 recreational visitors who stop by any of the multiple parks and landmarks along the route.
While the northern section opened in 1962, the first leg of the Parkway, near George Washington’s Mount Vernon, had been around since 1932. The Parkway offers panoramic views of the Potomac River and the District, including landmarks such as the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, as it runs from Mount Vernon to the Capital Beltway in McLean.
Improvements have been made along the full length of parkway in recent years — from guardrail replacement work to milling and paving, and safety and re-striping measures at the southern end of the route. A full rehabilitation of the northern section after more than a decade of planning remains the top priority, said officials who noted that it became even more urgent after a 10-foot-deep sinkhole led to months-long lane closures and nightmarish traffic in 2019.
The Park Service was forced to close lanes for five months to fix the sinkhole that measured about 30 feet long and 20 feet wide. Crews excavated 50 feet deep, replacing a 60-year-old failed drainage structure. The repair cost $1.6 million.
The infrastructure package puts $66 billion into rail. It could power the biggest expansion in Amtrak’s 50-year history.
As work begins on design for the project, the Park Service is wrapping up improvements on the southern portion of the parkway, between the city of Alexandria and Mount Vernon. The work includes a re-stripe of the roadway, new signage and flexible posts at some intersections. In an effort to slow down traffic, travel lanes were reduced to two northbound lanes, one southbound, and a turn lane in areas between Stratford Lane and Tulane Drive.
Park officials said the improvements on the 6.3-mile southern section — the first portion of the parkway to open in 1932 — responded to public demand and a desire to reduce crashes and increase overall traffic safety. This section of the road carries about 17,000 vehicles daily but has more bicyclists and pedestrians.
Park Service Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said in September that the changes in the southern part of the parkway were meant to improve the experience of park visitors and commuters making “driving, walking and bicycling between Alexandria and Mount Vernon safer and more enjoyable for everyone.”
There are no plans for roadwork in the central section of the parkway.
Although it may be at least a year before construction begins, officials anticipate that there will be significant impacts on traffic. Most of the work would be built using median crossovers and temporary pavement widening to maintain two lanes of traffic in both directions during rush hours, according to project documents. Officials anticipate some areas with limited width will require lane closures.
Park Service officials say they plan to inform the public about the traffic impacts and potential detours after the design of the project is complete next year.