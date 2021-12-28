The cancellations come as the travel industry attempts to recover from the pandemic, which choked off air travel and forced airlines to rely on tens of billions of dollars in federal aid. With passenger counts over the Thanksgiving holiday approaching 90 percent of 2019 levels, airlines were optimistic about a rebound at the end of the year, only for many to be caught flat-footed by the virus’ latest variant, which has sent U.S. infections soaring.