About 550,000 vehicles with D.C., Maryland or Virginia tags have two or more unpaid parking or traffic tickets at least 60 days old and are eligible to be booted, Cheh said. She said many involve dangerous driving: Roughly 5,000 vehicles have tickets for traveling at least 21 mph over the speed limit, another 150,000 for running a red light and about 50,000 have fines for running a stop sign.