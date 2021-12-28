Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top federal infectious-disease expert, recently indicated that mask-wearing on planes could be here to stay during a time when the coronavirus is surging in the United States again because of the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that he would welcome a requirement that airline passengers be vaccinated. But he stressed that masks and air filtration have made it safe for people to be on airplanes. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly argued in a Senate hearing this month that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment.”