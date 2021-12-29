United Airlines saw the most cancellations among U.S. carriers Wednesday, with 156 flights — or roughly 7 percent — not departing. Alaska Airlines, a significantly smaller carrier, canceled 77, or 12 percent, of flights. The carrier, based in Seattle, has been hit hard by winter storms that walloped the West Coast. Seattle received 3.4 inches of snow Sunday, more than fell in all of 2020.
The Transportation Security Administration reported screening just under 2 million people Tuesday, a slight drop from Sunday and Monday, when more than 2 million moved through airport checkpoints.
Despite concerns about potential operational meltdowns, travel days around Thanksgiving were relatively trouble-free for most travelers. The Christmas travel period, however, proved to be the opposite because of weather and a rising number of coronavirus infections sidelining airline workers.
Airlines began preemptively canceling flights just before Christmas after more employees started calling in sick with the coronavirus. While scientists are assessing the impact of the omicron variant, indications are that is more easily transmissible than previous variants.
The rise in cases among aviation workers mirrors a nationwide surge in infections.
On Tuesday, the U.S. set a record for the number of coronavirus infections, at 266,889, surpassing the previous record of 248,209 reported Jan. 12. The number could be higher since they do not include results of thousands of at-home tests taken by individuals who might not report their positive result to local health officials.
Airline staffing shortages could ease with new guidance this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC shortened the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five days for people who test positive for the virus but who do not show symptoms or whose symptoms are resolved. People would then mask for an additional five days. The shift, which was sought by airline executives, could allow employees to return to their jobs sooner, easing staffing shortages. However, it has drawn criticism from airline employee groups who fear is it driven more by economics than science.
CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said the decision was based on a growing body of scientific evidence, as well as internal agency modeling, showing that people are most infectious in the one to two days before they develop symptoms and two to three days afterward.
After missing holiday celebrations with family and friends during the pandemic, many Americans have been eager to reunite. Travel forecasts predicted that the number of people flying would be close to pre-pandemic levels. Despite the omicron variant surfacing just after Thanksgiving, many were reluctant to cancel their travel plans.
Experts said the desire to travel was fueled by confidence in vaccines and booster shots, but also by mounting pandemic fatigue.
“We’re not seeing a lot of people change their plans,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel, told The Washington Post this month. “I think people are getting accustomed to taking all the precautions they can. They gave up the holidays last year, so they’re going.”
Given that reality, health officials urged people to continue practices that have become commonplace during the pandemic: mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. They also urged those who were able to to get tested before and after travel.