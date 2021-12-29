Airline staffing shortages could ease with new guidance this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC shortened the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five days for people who test positive for the virus but who do not show symptoms or whose symptoms are resolved. People would then mask for an additional five days. The shift, which was sought by airline executives, could allow employees to return to their jobs sooner, easing staffing shortages. However, it has drawn criticism from airline employee groups who fear is it driven more by economics than science.