Elizabeth Lakew said she had to close her Danny Hair Studio and Silver Spring Beauty Supply store on Bonifant Street in downtown Silver Spring for four months at the start of the pandemic. It’s been difficult to convince customers to return, she said, when part of Bonifant remains blocked and limited to one-way traffic for utility work. The beauty supply store lost its on-street parking, while noise from digging often is so loud that she has to take phone calls in the back of the store, she said.