A: I think we’ve learned that people view it as a choice. We have a small population of customers who use the lanes several times a week, but the vast majority use it more when they’re going somewhere out of the ordinary or when they need to be somewhere on time. We also thought people would be focused on the exact number of minutes saved. Instead, what we hear from our customers through our research and anecdotally is it’s about reliability. So when you would go from Tysons to Springfield before, you’d have to build in buffer time. We’ve found customers really value the ability to eliminate that buffer time. Being able to provide a reliable trip across the American Legion Bridge — that’s going to be pretty transformative for a lot of people.