Metro didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Electric vehicles: As U.S. pushes a shift toward electric cars, where should the chargers go?
Airlines: Flight cancellations, delays continue as airlines grapple with fallout from omicron, weather
Ferries: A land dispute shuttered the centuries-old White’s Ferry. A year later, the battle continues.
Traffic deaths: D.C. finds enforcement shortcomings as it grapples with rise in reckless driving
Highways: George Washington Parkway is due a $161 million renovation