Metro resumed rail service on three lines in part of downtown Washington on Monday after a brief suspension.

The transit agency said service was suspended between the McPherson Square and Smithsonian stations on the Orange, Silver and Blue lines because of fire department activity at Metro Center.

Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS, said firefighters were investigating an arcing insulator. The fire department tweeted “We are clearing the scene and Metro is handling."

Metro didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The service suspension lasted about 30 minutes before trains began single-tracking.