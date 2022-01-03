The agency said trains are running and remain an alternative.
The snowy conditions led to scores of vehicle crashes across the region. Many drivers were stranded or damaged their cars by “going too fast for conditions,” the Virginia State Police tweeted. “Pls stay off the roads. Limit travel only if necessary.”
Emergency officials in the District said plowing teams were at work.
Virginia State Police had responded to more than 100 crashes through 9:45 a.m. Maryland State Police said officers had responded to 41 crashes and 29 disabled or unattended vehicles.