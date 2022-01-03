Metro suspended bus operations across the Washington region on Monday, saying heavy snow had left roads too hazardous to travel.

The agency said the temporary suspension covers 265 bus lines in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

“All buses currently in operation with customers will operate to the end of the line to complete their routes if safe to do so. All other buses will hold at stops until roads are passable and safe to resume service,” the agency said.

The agency said trains are running and remain an alternative.

The snowy conditions led to scores of vehicle crashes across the region. Many drivers were stranded or damaged their cars by “going too fast for conditions,” the Virginia State Police tweeted. “Pls stay off the roads. Limit travel only if necessary.”

Emergency officials in the District said plowing teams were at work.

Virginia State Police had responded to more than 100 crashes through 9:45 a.m. Maryland State Police said officers had responded to 41 crashes and 29 disabled or unattended vehicles.