Since Christmas Eve, when the first signs of trouble began to emerge, more than 15,000 flights within, to and from the United States have been canceled.
The Washington region’s three major airports reported significant effects from a snowstorm that began early Monday. Reagan National Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport reported the most canceled departures of any U.S. airports Monday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for both airports, halting operations and preventing the departure of flights scheduled to land at either airport. The ground stop at National went into effect at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to be lifted at 1 p.m. At BWI, it went into effect at 11:30 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 1:30 p.m.
According to FlightAware, more than half of flights scheduled to leave National were canceled by noon Monday. At BWI, the region’s busiest airport, nearly one-third were canceled. At Dulles International Airport, roughly 19 percent of scheduled departures were canceled.
Among U.S. carriers, Southwest Airlines continued to recover from storms that struck the Midwest over the weekend, affecting its operations in Chicago. According to FlightAware, the carrier canceled 486 flights, or 13 percent, of those scheduled Monday. Southwest had canceled roughly 11 percent of flights the day before. Regional carrier SkyWest continued to struggle, reporting more 295 flights were canceled by midday — about 12 percent of scheduled operations compared to 570 cancellations on Sunday.
The pain was spread widely among U.S. airlines Monday, with most reporting cancellations. Passengers flying American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines were all affected.
In addition to weather-related disruptions, airlines continued to work through staffing shortages prompted by a rise in workers testing positive for the coronavirus.
In some instances there were slight improvements: JetBlue, which reported 178 cancellations early Monday, was down to 144 by afternoon. The carrier had announced last week it would preemptively cancel 1,280 flights through Jan. 13. The carrier said it expected that coronavirus cases would continue to surge in New York, where it is based. The carrier said it hoped its decision would allow customers to make alternative plans.
Derek Dombrowski, a JetBlue spokesman, said via email that the airline entered the holiday season with its highest staffing levels since the pandemic began. But like many businesses across the country, it has seen a surge in sick calls due to the omicron variant, he said.
Henry Harteveldt, an aviation analyst with Atmosphere Research Group, said other carriers could follow JetBlue’s lead.
“If we see omicron still raging, we may see airlines announce further cancellations in their schedule for the remainder of January and possibly into February as well,” he said. “Those are smart, prudent business decisions. It is better for the airlines to make adjustments now and work with passengers to get everyone rebooked on flights that will work rather than get caught up in a chaotic environment like we’ve seen this past week where everything is reactive.”
The Transportation Security Administration also reported a rise in coronavirus infections. On Monday, the agency had an additional 831 active cases, a 46 percent increase from Sunday, when it reported 1,778 cases. That brings the number of active infections among employees to 2,609. The agency noted that the rapid increase is due to delays in reporting, rather than a sudden spike in infections.
The Federal Aviation Administration also has warned of potential delays amid rising infections among its workforce, which includes air traffic controllers.
Experts say weather is frequently a factor during the holiday travel season, and airlines routinely plan for potential disruptions. But the coronavirus — particularly the omicron variant, which health experts say spreads more quickly — has played havoc with their ability to plan.
Reeling from high-profile meltdowns this summer and fall, many carriers, including American and Southwest, had offered employees bonus pay for working during the holidays and additional pay for those with “perfect attendance.” But the promise of higher pay has been thwarted by omicron, which surfaced as the industry was celebrating the successful and relatively trouble-free Thanksgiving travel period.
Even with the cancellations, many people are still traveling. TSA reported screening just over 2 million passengers Sunday, compared with 1.3 million on the same day in 2021, which fell on a Saturday.