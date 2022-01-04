Virginia highway officials said they were trying to get vehicles to nearby exits and clear the area but gave no time as to when the highway would reopen. Crews are also treating the highway and trying to clear off ice that refroze overnight in the cold temperatures. The Fredericksburg area got around 12 inches of snow Monday, and officials gave no exact time for when the highway would reopen.
“This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes,” said Marcie Parker, a district engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Anne Gould told NBC 4 that she and her husband were stuck on the highway overnight as they tried to drive Monday from Philadelphia to Florida.
“It’s like being stuck on an airplane that you can’t get off,” she said. “Cars and trucks are just stopped in front of me and behind me.”
“Never would I have believed it would have gone this long.”