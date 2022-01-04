After much strenuous effort, the men managed to shove the trees — they didn’t know what kind — sufficiently far apart that their truck, which is sturdy and equipped with four-wheel-drive, could wend its way through despite needing to pass over at least a foot of snow and ice. Sweating despite the cold, they climbed back in and, finally, began trundling away from I-95. The terrain they’d left behind was still too treacherous for most drivers to follow.