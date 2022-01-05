“Work will continue until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel,” the agency said.
Crews reopened a section of nearby I-95 on Tuesday evening, following a 12-hour shutdown that had stranded hundreds of motorists overnight on one of the nation’s busiest interstates. Many travelers reported having little or no food and water. Others said they felt abandoned in freezing vehicles for hours, often with jackknifed tractor-trailers blocking lanes and off-ramps, with no sight of a snowplow, police cruiser or other government help.
More than 50 vehicles were found abandoned or empty of gas, as some motorists left them to walk along the icy, snowy highway for help. VDOT said crews were quickly overwhelmed by heavier and faster-falling snow than had been predicted.
In addition to being a major artery for long-distance travelers and trucks, the section of I-95 in Northern Virginia is a key commuter route to the Pentagon and the nation’s capital.
The highway bogged down again Wednesday morning when a disabled tractor-trailer blocked a lane in Stafford County. Many traffic cameras in the area remained offline because of power outages, VDOT said, and some local roads remained hazardous or had nonworking traffic signals.
Meanwhile, local officials questioned how the snowstorm resulted in one of the Washington region’s worst traffic disasters since a snowstorm during an evening rush-hour in 2011 left Virginia motorists stranded on the George Washington Memorial Parkway overnight.
David Snyder, a longtime Falls Church City Council member who has worked on regional transportation and emergency preparedness issues, said he has asked the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to examine what went wrong on I-95.
“Clearly, this situation needs to be carefully reviewed from every standpoint,” said Snyder, who serves on COG’s transportation and emergency preparedness committees. “The focus needs to be on how you prevent the chain of events that occurred so people aren’t in this situation, and then once they’re in it, what kind of communication helps people get through it.”
Many Washington-area motorists who hadn’t seen a severe snowfall in three years might have become complacent or didn’t understood the potential for extreme weather, he said.
Snyder said regional officials need to determine why many motorists weren’t aware of, or didn’t heed, warnings to stay off the highway. He said they also need to analyze at what point VDOT closed the interstate to prevent more motorists from getting trapped, and the agency’s decision to not pretreat the highway. VDOT officials have said that forecast rain would have washed away any salt or chemicals before the snow fell.
“That public communication element is very, very important,” Snyder said. “Whatever was done in this case, clearly it wasn’t enough to help prevent people from getting into this situation.”
Snyder said VDOT also had to deal with a storm that was difficult to predict. In a prestorm conference call of regional transportation and emergency preparedness officials Sunday evening, Snyder said, the National Weather Service said the region would see “dramatic differences” in snowfall, but it was unclear how much snow any particular area would receive.
“It was a complicated situation with numbers that were bouncing around,” he said.
He noted that some parts of the region saw three inches of snow, while parts of Virginia, particularly the Fredericksburg area, had a foot.
“Maybe the approach is to start sharing the worst-case analysis” before a storm, he said.
Temperatures were forecast to climb into the mid-40s Wednesday, which would help with melting. However, VDOT said it was eyeing weather forecasts predicting more snow and wind Thursday night.