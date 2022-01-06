“Bus supervisors will assess roads overnight to ensure they are safe for bus operations,” Metro said in a statement. “Modifications to service are possible at any time to ensure the safety of Metro customers and employees.”
Metro is not expecting weather-related effects to Metrorail, officials said.
The agency plans to deploy de-icer trains and activate heaters to clear track of snow and ice. Shuttle buses between the closed stations of Shady Grove, Rockville and Twinbrook — shuttered during a canopy replacement project — will operate as scheduled, Metro said.
Transit officials said MetroAccess expects to provide normal service for its customers.
Metro said it plans to update riders throughout the day via MetroAlerts text and email messages, through Metro’s website at wmata.com and on the agency’s social media channels, @Metrorailinfo and @Metrobusinfo.