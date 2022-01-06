“There’s an interface on the app that you can get trip help or provide driver feedback. And when I was pressing those buttons, there was an option for ‘Why did my fare change?’ … And if you press the button on there, it says, ‘There’s nothing we can do for that.’ … You kind of have to pay it based on how long your trip was,” he told WTOP. “So that was a little frustrating. And because it isn’t a person — that’s just [the] app saying those types of things, so I wasn’t able to get anybody on the phone.”