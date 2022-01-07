About 220 passengers and six crew members became stranded Monday morning for more than 24 hours aboard the Crescent train traveling through central Virginia from New Orleans en route to New York. According to the letter, the train encountered downed power lines and trees outside Lynchburg and was forced to return to the Lynchburg station, where passengers said they weren’t told they would be staying overnight. Meanwhile, the train’s cafe ran out of food.
“Passengers on board described the lack of communication from Amtrak as a nightmare situation,” the senators said in the letter addressed to Amtrak chief executive Bill Flynn and president Stephen Gardner.
Amtrak did not immediately respond to questions Friday about the senators’ inquiry. Earlier this week a railroad spokeswoman attributed the delays to the winter weather and the company released a statement saying food and water were available for the stranded passengers.
Passengers aboard some Amtrak trains, including the Crescent, described chaotic scenes amid long delays. Some reported arguments breaking out in rail cars, parents begging for spare diapers and onboard cafes with no food. Amtrak said this week that passengers were delayed 27 hours, waiting out delays after a winter storm created a bottleneck for passenger trains headed up the East Coast.
The storm on Monday dropped about a foot of snow in parts of Virginia, downing trees and power lines onto tracks. It also snarled traffic on Interstate 95 for more than 36 hours.
Kaine and Warner said they want to hold the railroad accountable.
“Inclement weather is uncontrollable,” they wrote. “However, Amtrak must have appropriate systems and practices in place to ensure that passengers and crew caught in such weather are not only safe, but also understand the situation and their options. We have long been supporters of Amtrak; but, simply put, Amtrak must do better.”