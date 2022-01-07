The Transportation Security Administration also has seen an uptick in infections. On Friday, it reported 3,503 cases, an increase of 894 since Monday. The rising numbers are beginning to affect the agency’s operations. On Friday, the agency temporarily closed two of the four checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International’s busiest terminal, Terminal 4, which is home to Southwest and American airlines as well as several international carriers. News of the temporary closure was first reported by the Arizona Republic.