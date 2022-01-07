“Shep will be an invaluable leader as Secretary of Transportation as we fulfill our promises to all Virginians to invest in roads, highways, and transportation infrastructure in every corner of the Commonwealth, so we can jumpstart job growth and keep Virginians moving,” Youngkin (R) said in his announcement.
Miller is a lifelong resident of Norfolk. He retired in 2017 as chairman of the defense contracting firm Kitco Fiber Optics. He has served as a member of multiple higher-education boards, including the boards of Hampden-Sydney College, Washington College and the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges.
With minimal transportation platform, Youngkin will take over a Virginia with many road, rail priorities
He was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in 2018 to serve on the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which oversees and distributes funding to transportation projects and initiatives in the state. He previously served on the board from 2011 to 2014.
As a member of the CTB, Miller has supported funding highway-widening projects, including toll road projects, as well as expanding passenger rail service in the state.
Youngkin, a multimillionaire from Great Falls who won his first run for political office, will take office Jan. 15. His administration will take over a Virginia that has set big transportation goals, including the expansion of commuter and intercity rail, transit investments and addressing highway congestion and climate change.
With a $3.7 billion program, Virginia is set to widen passenger service significantly this decade by building a new rail bridge over the Potomac River, adding tracks in the Washington-Richmond corridor and buying hundreds of miles of passenger right of way from CSX.
Youngkin also must advance an accord with Maryland to replace the American Legion Bridge, a multibillion-dollar project to relieve congestion at the worst traffic bottleneck in the Washington region. In western Virginia, officials are pushing for improvements to the Interstate 81 corridor, which carries significant freight traffic.