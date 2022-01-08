A: VDOT is relatively well-prepared. They’ve got contractors, or their own people, sitting in snowplows on the side of the road, ready to go. But in many cases, they’re relying upon being able to get those plows mobile and out there where they need to be. And as soon as you have a crash involving a truck, and you’ve blocked off the whole roadway, nobody goes any further, including the plows. Plows don’t have any kind of magical abilities letting them bypass that traffic jam and get out there ahead of it and plow. Had they been able to maintain the traffic flow, if those trucks didn’t crash — and get out there and plow like they normally do — it probably would not have been a major event.