Under proposed changes to the long-term financial agreement, the private concessionaire would cover the additional construction costs with $140 million more of its own equity and by incurring more debt. The state would then pay for those additional costs via monthly payments over 30 years after the line opens. The payments, which originally amounted to an average $154 million annually, are expected to grow to an average of $240 million annually under the new agreement, MDOT said.