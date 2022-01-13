“The helicopter rescues were so dramatic,” said Jeff Marcus, chief of safety recommendations at the National Transportation Safety Board. “You couldn’t have staged it better if you were staging it.”
The helicopter flew so low that, at points, its skids dipped into the water. A passenger on the plane, Arland D. Williams Jr., died after being pulled into the water while helping others out of the Potomac. And Lenny Skutnik, a federal employee who dove into the water to rescue a passenger, was heralded as a hero, invited by President Ronald Reagan to the State of the Union address.
The crash investigation revealed a cascade of errors by the pilots of Air Florida Flight 90, an experienced crew that was nonetheless not used to flying in snow and ice. Its Boeing 737 lumbered down the runway, despite the first officer saying several times “that don’t seem right.”
“The pilot should say, ‘we should abort the take off,’” Marcus said. But the flight was already delayed, held up in a queue of departing planes, and aborting would have meant circling around for another round of de-icing.
So the jet took off, but only reached an altitude of 350 feet before hitting the bridge. The crash killed 74 crew members and passengers on the plane and four people on the ground.
The NTSB’s investigation revealed that the pilots hadn’t activated an engine anti-ice system that keeps sensors working correctly. So even though the pilots set the engines to the correct power, they actually didn’t have enough power to take off properly.
Marcus said the crash became the first in a series involving icy conditions and was an early sign that the aviation industry needed to improve cold-weather safety.
“It marked a period of probably of 20-25 years where the NTSB was investigating airliner accidents involving various aspects of icing,” he said.
Eventually, recommendations from the NTSB and new rules set by the Federal Aviation Administration — combined with better de-icing technologies and procedures — helped to dramatically improve safety. While the NTSB still investigates ice-related crashes, it says the last one involving a professional crew was in 2005. Today, the skies are safer than they’ve ever been.
The date was a doubly-tragic one in Washington’s transportation history because it marked the first fatal Metro derailment. A train came off the tracks near the Smithsonian station, killing three people and injuring 25 others. The twin disasters shared The Washington Post’s front page the following day.
In the decades since the Air Florida crash, those hailed as heroes at the time have sought to downplay their actions. Don Usher, the Park Service pilot, credited the helicopter itself — now a museum piece. And Skutnik told The Post in 2007: “I was just someone who helped another human being.”
The repaired 14th Street Bridge was later named for Williams, the passenger who helped others before disappearing into the water.