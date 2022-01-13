Many officials and weather experts have said VDOT should have done more to prevent the I-95 traffic fiasco, given that it received detailed forecast information.
The Post’s Capital Weather Gang said that “before and during the crippling snowstorm” on Jan. 3, the “National Weather Service made information available about the heavy snow threat to [VDOT] on multiple occasions.” CWG wrote that VDOT was “sent forecast information and invited to briefings in which the strong possibility of heavy snowfall was conveyed.”
Hundreds of motorists were stranded on I-95 between Jan. 3 and 4 near Fredericksburg, some for more than 24 hours, without food, water and other essential supplies.
In a statement, VDOT said crews would be applying a “salt brine solution” to “reduce icing” on roads in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas of the state. Forecasters with The Post’s Capital Weather Gang are calling for a wintry mess for much of central and eastern parts of the United States.
In the D.C. region, forecasters said the storm will come from the southeast Sunday afternoon and early evening, and some accumulation is likely. Sunday night, they said it could change to “ice and then rain as temperatures remain steady or slowly rise a bit,” according to the CWG.
VDOT officials said drivers should check local forecasts and “plan travel now before the potential of heavy snow this weekend,” and they encouraged motorists to avoid “unnecessary travel” during and after a winter storm because of potentially dangerous roads and weather. “Even with pretreatment,” VDOT officials said in their statement, “icy to slick conditions remain possible.”
Drivers on the Virginia roads that are being treated for the next two days should expect delays as crews work. Officials warned drivers to “stay alert for this slow-moving mobile operation.”
Officials said the trucks and crews have to go at slower speeds so they can “spray the salt brine solution onto the roadway with precision and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement,” according to the statement from VDOT.
“The brine helps prevent ice from bonding to the pavement during winter weather, which can reduce the risk of hazardous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal,” the statement said.
Crews will be working to treat roads along I-95 south at exit 140/Courthouse Road in Stafford County and will head south to mile marker 101 in Caroline County. Officials said crews will then work along the I-95 northbound side to exit 148/Quantico. They are then going to work to put down the brine on “as many primary routes as possible tomorrow and Friday ahead of the winter weather,” VDOT said.
VDOT officials said that once two inches of snow or more have fallen, they will activate their online plow tracking map.