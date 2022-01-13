Crews will be working to treat roads along I-95 south at Exit 140/Courthouse Road in Stafford County and will head south to Mile Marker 101 in Caroline County. Officials said crews will then work along the I-95 northbound side to Exit 148/Quantico. They are then going to work to put down the brine on “as many primary routes as possible [Thursday] and Friday ahead of the winter weather,” VDOT said.