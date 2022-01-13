Many officials and weather experts have said the Virginia Department of Transportation should have done more to prevent the I-95 traffic fiasco, given that it received detailed forecast information.
The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang said that “before and during the crippling snowstorm” on Jan. 3, the “National Weather Service made information available about the heavy snow threat to [VDOT] on multiple occasions.” The CWG wrote that VDOT was “sent forecast information and invited to briefings in which the strong possibility of heavy snowfall was conveyed.”
Hundreds of motorists were stranded on the interstate Jan. 3 and 4 near Fredericksburg, some for more than 24 hours, without food, water and other essential supplies.
In defense of its work before last week’s big snowstorm, VDOT officials said they could not pretreat the roadways because there was a forecast of rain that would have washed the pretreatment away. Independent snow-removal experts said it is true that roads cannot be pretreated for snow when the snowfall is preceded by rain.
In a statement, VDOT said Thursday that crews would be applying a “salt brine solution” to “reduce icing” on roads in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas of the state. The CWG is predicting a wintry mess for much of central and eastern parts of the United States.
In the D.C. region, forecasters said the storm will come from the southeast Sunday afternoon and early evening, and some accumulation is likely. On Sunday night, they said, it could change to “ice and then rain as temperatures remain steady or slowly rise a bit,” according to the CWG.
VDOT officials said drivers should check local forecasts and “plan travel now before the potential of heavy snow this weekend,” and they encouraged motorists to avoid “unnecessary travel” during and after a winter storm because of potentially dangerous roads and weather. “Even with pretreatment,” VDOT officials said in their statement, “icy to slick conditions remain possible.”
Drivers on the Virginia roads that are being treated for the next two days should expect delays as crews work. Officials warned drivers to “stay alert for this slow-moving mobile operation.”
VDOT said the trucks and crews have to go at slower speeds so they can “spray the salt brine solution onto the roadway with precision and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement.”
“The brine helps prevent ice from bonding to the pavement during winter weather, which can reduce the risk of hazardous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal,” the VDOT statement said.
Crews will be working to treat roads along I-95 south at Exit 140/Courthouse Road in Stafford County and will head south to Mile Marker 101 in Caroline County. Officials said crews will then work along the I-95 northbound side to Exit 148/Quantico. They are then going to work to put down the brine on “as many primary routes as possible [Thursday] and Friday ahead of the winter weather,” VDOT said.
VDOT officials said that once two inches of snow or more has fallen, they will activate their online plow-tracking map.