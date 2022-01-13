Most recently, the airline has been embroiled in a dispute with the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA for pushing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reconsider its isolation guidelines for those who test positive for the coronavirus but do not show symptoms. The CDC recently updated its guidance, reducing the isolation period to five days from 10, prompting Delta to change its policy. Sara Nelson, AFA’s international president, has criticized the CDC’s decision — and the decision of Delta and other carriers in adopting it.