Airlines were optimistic when entering the final quarter of 2021, having weathered the coronavirus’s delta variant, which slowed passenger demand in late summer and early fall. At least five U.S. carriers were profitable in the third quarter, and of those, at least two, Delta and Alaska Airlines, reached that milestone without the benefit of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid, which expired at the end of September.
The industry’s hopes for recovery and the return of lucrative international and business travel were further buoyed by the Biden administration’s decision to end a ban in November on overseas travelers, replacing it with a system that would rely on vaccination, testing and contact tracing. The move opened the United States to visitors from 33 countries for the first time since restrictions were put into place in March 2020.
28,000 canceled flights later, airlines are still looking to get the upper hand over omicron, weather
But even as more people began flying, there were signs that airlines weren’t fully prepared. An estimated 50,000 airline workers left the industry during the pandemic, leaving carriers scrambling to hire replacements in a tight labor market.
Several carriers, including Spirit Airlines, Southwest and American, subsequently suffered high-profile meltdowns as bad weather exacerbated staff shortages, leaving passengers stranded after thousands of flights were canceled.
Hoping to avoid a repeat, American and Southwest reduced flight schedules and offered bonus pay to employees during weeks around the holidays to ensure they had enough workers.
The arrival of the omicron variant scrambled those efforts, with signs of trouble surfacing just before Christmas and extending into the new year as weather hampered carriers’ efforts to regain their footing.
The cancellations and increased labor costs are expected to be a drag on some carriers’ fourth-quarter results, but analysts say the effects will probably be short term.
Henry Harteveldt, an aviation analyst and president of Atmosphere Research Group, said January is a traditionally slower month for leisure travel, which will give airlines a chance to regroup. He said he expects demand for travel to rebound when coronavirus caseloads decline as travelers make plans for spring break and summer.
“Airlines are hoping we’ll be past the worst by the middle of February, when we get closer to Presidents’ Day weekend,” he said. “March starts the spring vacation period, and airlines want to be ready for what I suspect will be a very busy spring and summer travel season.”
Other analysts agree.
“Our global outlook for passenger airlines remains positive as we continue to expect pent-up demand for air travel to remain strong through 2022 and beyond,” wrote Jonathan Root, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, in a report last week.
In an interview last month with CNBC, Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said the combination of strong passenger bookings and a slight easing of fuel costs would mean profitability for the carrier in the fourth quarter. However, that was before the omicron variant forced carriers, including Delta, to cancel thousands of flights.
Most recently, the airline has been embroiled in a dispute with the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA for pushing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reconsider its isolation guidelines for those who test positive for the coronavirus but do not show symptoms. The CDC recently updated its guidance, reducing the isolation period to five days from 10, prompting Delta to change its policy. Sara Nelson, AFA’s international president, has criticized the CDC’s decision — and the decision of Delta and other carriers in adopting it.
In a Jan. 7 letter, Peter W. Carter, Delta’s chief legal officer, accused AFA of “posting and promoting false and defamatory information about Delta Air Lines” regarding its pandemic policies, including a tweet that alleged Delta was telling employees who were exposed to the coronavirus and had symptoms to come to work.
“Delta has always followed the science to form our policies regarding COVID-19,” the airline said in an emailed statement. “We sent a cease and desist letter because we believe institutions and leaders must speak carefully, truthfully, and factually.”
Nelson on Tuesday responded: Carter’s “letter does not, however, quote a single statement or social media post that is false in any way, much less defamatory. We believe our statements are truthful and accurate.”
The union, the largest in the country representing flight attendants, launched an effort in 2019 to organize Delta flight attendants.