Flight disruptions that began Dec. 24 and have stretched into the new year forced the airline to cancel more than 2,400 flights, adding up to a loss of roughly $80 million for the carrier. However, Bastian said Thursday that operations have stabilized in recent days with only one omicron-related cancellation Wednesday. The number of positive virus cases among Delta employees has also slowed after about 8,000 employees tested positive over the last four weeks, the carrier said.