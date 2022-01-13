The daily checks were meant to determine if cars were showing signs of the defect, which causes wheels to widen out from their axle, but the task of measuring every wheelset proved too time-consuming for Metro staff, said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. He said Thursday that he wants to give engineering and mechanical experts time to acquire technology to measure 7000-series wheelsets with a tool built into the track bed.
In the meantime, he said, Metro will continue to operate with older-model rail cars that have been called back into service from storage. The transit agency is also accelerating repairs and reconstructions on its 6000-series cars, which are coming back online after being taken out of service in November 2020 because of multiple train separations.
“We are going to redirect our efforts towards identifying and tackling the root cause of the derailment and take steps to better support more continuous wheel measurements by installing track bed technology," Wiedefeld said in a statement.
The National Transportation Safety Board uncovered the wheelset defect while investigating an Oct. 12 derailment of a Blue Line train that forced the evacuation of 187 passengers. Emergency inspections of all 7000-series cars found the defect in about 20 cars, while investigators learned Metro technicians had found the defect as early as 2017.
In response, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an agency Congress created to monitor safety, suspended the cars until the transit agency came up with a plan to safely put the cars back in service.