The process, as it stands now, is that we received initiation from the planning board in July. From July, we then went to the county council in September. We have worked with stakeholders in terms of municipalities and agencies. We are preparing for public meetings. Because of the pandemic, we have to identify different ways to reach out to people. So because of that, we’re holding virtual public meetings to talk to residents, employees and employers about concerns or ideas that they have for the master plan of transportation. From that point, that information will go into our existing conditions report, which will be released in the spring of this year. From there, we go to writing the actual plan based on input that we received. We will then be able to release it for comments.