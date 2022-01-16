D.C.-area forecast: Dangerous road conditions late this afternoon and evening as snow changes to ice
D.C. Mayor Muriel E Bowser (D) activated the city’s snow response team, which has been pretreating roads with a mixture of brine and beet juice since Thursday. Snowplows were in position Sunday morning, city officials said, adding that once the snow begins, the city expects 85 percent of major roads to be clear within six hours and 85 percent of residential streets within 12 hours.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said it pretreated interstates, major roads, bridges and ramps with brine Friday and Saturday and had more than 3,800 pieces of equipment ready to clear roads in Northern Virginia. Wind and ice could cause downed trees, branches and power lines. Students at Virginia colleges and universities are expected to return from winter break this weekend and should plan travel around the storm, VDOT said.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the state had completed its road preparations and that officials and contractors were on standby to respond to flooded roads, downed trees and power lines.
Despite the preparations, officials urged drivers to stay home Sunday and into Monday morning. Those who must drive were urged to bring a vehicle emergency kit that includes water, a flashlight and blankets.
“Keeping the roads clear not only keeps you safe, it also gives crews and first responders room to carry out their duties,” Hogan said.
Earlier this month, a winter storm overwhelmed VDOT’s efforts to keep I-95 clear, causing a roughly 40-mile backup that left hundreds of motorists stranded overnight, including Sen. Tim Kaine (D). A 34-year-old man died in Louisa County after leaving his broken-down vehicle and attempting to walk home.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) had a little fun with his warning, telling residents they should “sit back, relax” and watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game. He also warned of possible flooding in the Inner Harbor area.