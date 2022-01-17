In Maryland, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer closed lanes on Montgomery Avenue in Montgomery County. Rockville police said the driver lost control on the slick road and hit a guardrail, prompting the vehicle to leak fuel and creating delays.
Road crews in Northern Virginia were out Monday treating icy spots that remained after Sunday’s freezing rain and snow. State transportation officials urged residents to avoid or delay trips to give trucks room to work.
Virginia State Police had responded to more than 1,300 crashes and disabled vehicles from early Sunday through 8:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said. A majority involved vehicle damage, with no fatalities reported.
Temperatures in the Washington region were in the 30s Monday morning.
On Sunday, the temperature dipped to 17 degrees, the lowest in Washington in nearly three years, with snow blanketing the region in the afternoon before turning to freezing rain. Sunday’s snow brought the city’s monthly total to more than 12 inches.
By 10:30 a.m. Monday, Pepco was reporting power outages affecting about 2,100 customers and Dominion Energy was reporting outages affecting about 5,300 customers.
The Sunday snow was part of a major winter storm that moved into the northeast United States, at one point leaving as many as 80 million people under winter weather alerts from Mississippi to Maine and cutting off power to about 200,000 people, according to the Capital Weather Gang.