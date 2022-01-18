The two wireless carriers issued statements expressing disappointment that the Federal Aviation Administration had not been able to resolve the safety issues.
“At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they’ve had to responsibly plan for this deployment,” AT&T said.
It was not immediately clear whether the steps taken by the two wireless carriers would alleviate the concerns airlines have expressed.
Other nations have activated 5G networks and have not seen risks to aviation safety, and supporters of the technology say the airlines’ concerns are overblown. But the Federal Aviation Administration, drawing comparisons with France, says there have been different safety safeguards overseas that are not in place in the United States.
On Monday, the leaders of airlines wrote to the White House and aviation and spectrum regulators asking for more guarantees, and warning in stark terms about looming disruptions.
“Airplane manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating fleet that may need to be indefinitely grounded,” airline leaders wrote. “To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt.”
The airlines, trying to recover from the pandemic and thousands of canceled flights around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, asked that the 5G rollout not be allowed within two miles of airport runways. AT&T and Verizon did not share details of which towers they would not turn on, nor how long they would agree to keep them off.
The wireless companies earlier this month agreed to delay activating their networks for two weeks, giving the FAA more time to study the problem. The agency’s findings suggest any effects would be felt unevenly, with some kinds of planes and some airports worse off than others.
The FAA has evaluated some altimeter systems in recent weeks and says those on many Boeing and Airbus jets — accounting for 45 percent of the nation’s commercial fleet — remain safe to use at some airports, but not others. It says it expects to issue more approvals in the coming days.
At some major airports, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport — the nation’s busiest — and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, the FAA says interference won’t be a problem.
The White House stepped in this week to help reach a compromise, but as the talks continued, individual airlines began preparing workers for the likely disruptions ahead.
United Airlines said in a statement that the rollout would have a “devastating impact” on aviation. The carrier estimated that more than 1,000 flights a month could be affected — adding to potential inconveniences for more than 1 million passengers annually. In addition, cargo carried in the belly of those planes could be affected, the carrier said.
American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said in a memo that the carrier’s management, “anticipate we’ll experience delays, diversions and cancellations that are well beyond our control.” He continued: “We’re incredibly disappointed that we are at this point, that the entire U.S. airline industry is facing major disruption as new wireless technology is activated,” he wrote.
In an internal memo, JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes said despite the two-week delay, “too many concerns remain unresolved.”
Hayes noted that concerns about potential interference could prevent pilots from using most of “our precision approach capabilities,” in bad weather and reduced visibility at a large number of airports across the United States where the final approach is in proximity to 5G antennas.
Among the airports that could be affected, said Hayes, are John F. Kennedy International, Boston’s Logan International, Los Angeles International and Orlando International airports.
The Federal Communications Commission, which regulates the airwaves, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but has said it is confident 5G can be rolled out safely.
The fast networks are the next stage in evolution for wireless Internet, and are expected to foster a wave of subsequent innovation. Verizon says the C-band will bring the fast service to a wider swathe of the country and allow it to offer high speed home Internet over the air.
Aija Leiponen, a professor at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, said the government faces huge pressure to help get the 5G networks off the ground, but also can’t tolerate risks to aviation safety. She said the underlying questions have been long understood and resolved in other countries, so there’s no reason the U.S. government should have allowed a crisis to brew.
“It’s baffling to me that we’re in this situation on January 18 when on January 19 these things are supposed to be turned on,” Leiponen said.