The Federal Aviation Administration issued a bulletin Thursday morning warning that diversions were possible at eight airports across the country “due to the nationwide expansion of 5G C-Band and the potential for radio altimeter interference.” The diversions are the latest challenge in a rollout that mostly spared large airports and airlines, but has raised fresh questions for smaller, regional carriers awaiting FAA approval.
The C-band refers to the spectrum used for high-speed wireless Internet that is close to the airwaves used by altimeters, creating a risk of interference. The FAA has been analyzing airplane models to determine whether they can operate safely close to 5G towers, clearing 62 percent of the nation’s commercial fleet. But it has yet to approve regional jets like those made by Bombardier and Embraer.
It was those models of planes that were facing delays and diversions Thursday.
Tim Donohue, a co-founder of Aerology, a start-up that predicts air travel disruptions, said he had counted nine planes in holding patterns near San Francisco International Airport. At least five flights operated by SkyWest Airlines bound for San Francisco had to be diverted.
United Airlines shared with customers a blunt message after it canceled a regional flight Thursday from Sacramento to San Francisco.
“Your flight is canceled due to new federal rules to prevent interference between 5G technology and your aircraft,” the message read. “We’re urging the federal government to fix these rules.”
The 5G networks went live Wednesday with buffers around airports. Airlines reported few disruptions, but the head of the Regional Airline Association warned that that was mainly because of good weather.
The regional carriers are a critical link in the aviation system, tying smaller airports to major hubs.
Most of the affected flights Thursday were operated by SkyWest Airlines, a regional carrier that serves Delta Air Lines, American Americans, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines. SkyWest didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the delays and diversions.
One of the diverted flights went to Monterey, Calif., and three to San Jose, according to data from Flightradar24. A SkyWest flight from Boise bound for San Francisco made loops near Petaluma, Calif., only to be diverted 180 miles to land in Reno, Flightradar24 data show.