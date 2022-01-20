The C-band refers to the spectrum used for high-speed wireless Internet that is close to the airwaves used by altimeters, creating a risk of interference. The FAA has been analyzing airplane models to determine whether they can operate safely close to 5G towers, clearing 78 percent of the nation’s commercial fleet. Some regional Embraer jets were among those to win approval from the FAA on Thursday, but none made by competitor Bombardier had been cleared.