The Purple Line will run single-vehicle “trains” along local roads, mostly in their own lanes, and a recreational trail between Bethesda and Silver Spring. The line is designed to provide faster, more reliable suburb-to-suburb mass transit service than buses, without passengers having to ride Metro into and out of downtown Washington. The Purple Line will connect with MARC commuter rail, Amtrak and four Metro stations — Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park-University of Maryland and New Carrollton — but will be operated separately by the concessionaire.