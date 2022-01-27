Despite operational challenges, strong holiday bookings have boosted earnings for most U.S. carriers, even though not all were profitable in the final quarter of 2021. Several airlines in recent days have indicated they expect demand to rebound in March and stay strong through the rest of the year.
Alaska Airlines’ $18 million profit was the second consecutive quarter the carrier made money without the benefit of federal pandemic relief funds. It came at a time when the airline had canceled hundreds of flights after a significant winter storm hit the Seattle region in late December. The travel disruptions over the holidays cost the carrier about $70 million in revenue during the quarter.
“The combination of severe snow, multiple consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures in our Pacific Northwest hubs and staffing disruptions caused by the omicron variant resulted in one of the most challenging holiday travel periods we have ever experienced,” Alaska Airlines chief executive Ben Minicucci said.
In a note to employees, Minicucci wrote: “Clearly, this was a tough way to end a year that otherwise had much to be celebrated.”
Southwest reported that it earned $68 million, its first without the benefit of pandemic relief funds that expired at the end of September. After running into operational issues earlier this year — including a high-profile meltdown in October — the carrier reduced its schedule going into the final months of the year and offered bonus pay to employees for working during peak travel periods. But Southwest also ran into difficulties in the new year after storms hit key hubs in Chicago and Baltimore.
Southwest chief executive Gary Kelly said early this month that the carrier was operating in an “extremely difficult environment.”
During the first three weeks of January, 5,000 employees tested positive for the coronavirus, more than double the number who tested positive during delta variant’s surge, Kelly said. In recent days, however, he said operations have stabilized and the number of employees testing positive has dropped dramatically.
Despite difficulties, Kelly said, the strategy of reducing its flight schedule to match staffing levels worked.
“I’m delighted to be able to say there were earnings … which is obviously a great way to end a tough but much improved year,” said Kelly, who is slated to step down as chief executive at the end of this month. He will be replaced by Bob Jordan, Southwest’s executive vice president of corporate services.
JetBlue said it lost $129 million during the quarter. The carrier also was hit by a surge in virus infections, which hit the Northeast hard — particularly its New York base.
Like other airlines, JetBlue chief executive Robin Hayes said he doesn’t expect the current surge will leave a lasting effect.
“We are confident the worst is behind us, and evidenced by recent case count trends in New York City plummeting, we believe demand is poised to accelerate through the quarter into a robust spring and peak summer travel season, similar to the setup around this time last year,” Hayes said.
American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which reported earnings earlier this month, also lost money in the final quarter of 2021.
Carriers say navigating the first few months of the year will be easier, a period of lower travel levels as people return to school and work. With many companies delaying plans in-person work, less business travel will also give airline schedules some breathing room.
Even so, Southwest said it has extended an incentive program through early February to encourage employees to work additional shifts and will reduce its schedule as it continues to focus on balancing staffing levels with flight offerings.
Hiring in one indication that airlines expect demand to bounce back. JetBlue said it plans to hire 5,000 employees this year, many in the first half of 2022. Southwest said it expects to hire about 8,000 people this year and has boosted its hourly wage from $15 to $17 an hour.
Airlines were optimistic when entering the final quarter of 2021, having weathered the delta variant, which slowed passenger demand in late summer and early fall. Third-quarter earnings showed many were beginning to turn the corner. At least five U.S. carriers were profitable in the third quarter and, of those, at least two — Delta and Alaska — reached that milestone without the benefit of federal pandemic aid.
The arrival of the omicron variant scrambled those efforts, with signs of trouble surfacing just before Christmas and extending into the new year.
Kelly said that although the industry is in a better place than in 2020 — in large part because of pandemic relief money to keep front line employees on the job — challenges remain.
“I would have never bet a year ago that this is where we would be here in early 2022. I thought we would have this pandemic beat and behind us. And it’s far from that,” he said. “So I think that just sort of provides the same an even bigger quandary now, which is ‘Where do we think we’re going to be with the pandemic two years from now?’”