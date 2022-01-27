Since Christmas, about 1,500 workers, or 10 percent of Metro’s workforce, has been out of work for some period of time because of the coronavirus, Wiedefeld said. The rate of absenteeism during the span has been the highest since the pandemic began.
While absenteeism remains above-average, Wiedefeld said, it has been trending down in recent days, allowing Metro to shift back to a regular schedule.
The move comes as parents of D.C. children have complained that buses are missing stops and leaving public school students stranded. Earlier this month, five D.C. Council members wrote Wiedefeld a letter asking him to expand bus service — or at least ensure on-time reduced service — and make coronavirus testing of operators more efficient and less burdensome on drivers who are not vaccinated.
Wiedefeld said Thursday the vaccination rate among Metro employees has climbed to 93 percent. Since October, Metro has required employees to get vaccinated or provide weekly test results.