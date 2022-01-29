A: Over the course of the pandemic and the last two years, bus operators at Metro and our local agencies kept our region open by providing essential transportation access for residents and it’s proof that bus is the lifeline of our region’s economy. We saw at the height of the pandemic, regional agencies such as Metro were experiencing 40 percent to 60 percent of pre-pandemic bus ridership, and that has since increased, whereas rail ridership through 2020 in the course of the pandemic was at 10 percent of pre-pandemic ridership. We have seen some encouraging spikes in rail ridership, getting us up to closer to 30 percent, but people relied on the bus.