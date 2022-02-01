The man’s name was not immediately available. It was the fifth gun detected by Transportation Security Administration officers this year at National.
Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s federal security director at National, said in a statement that firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case with a lock. When traveling with ammunition, it must be kept in its original box and packed next to the firearm in the locked case. The case must travel as checked baggage, he said.
Last year, TSA officials caught a record number of guns at airport security checkpoints. The 5,972 firearms were the most in the agency’s 20-year history. In 2021, 30 guns were found by TSA officers at National, more than double the number found in 2019, when passenger volumes were significantly higher.
People who bring guns to airport security checkpoints can face civil penalties that can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on the circumstances, the agency said.