The crash prompted the Kenyan airline that transported the animals to the United States to cease primate shipments. Kenya Airways did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday, but CEO Allan Kilavuka told the Associated Press in a statement that the airline will not renew its contract with the unnamed shipper when it expires at month’s end.
The animal rights group People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals praised the decision.
“Monkeys are complex beings whose most basic needs — home, family, and community — aren’t met in laboratories,” PETA Vice President Alka Chandna said in a statement. “Kenya Airways’ decision is important for all of us because the global transportation of monkeys also risks the possibility of emerging infectious diseases.”
A dump truck and a tractor carrying the monkey crates crashed near an exit on I-80 near Danville, Pa. The monkeys had recently arrived in New York City on a Kenya Airlines flight from Mauritius in East Africa and were headed for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved quarantine whose location was not disclosed.
Pennsylvania State Troopers at the time warned people against trying to touch or capture the monkeys since they were not domesticated.
“Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately,” the agency tweeted.
The CDC is in contact with a 45-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was in contact with the monkeys at the crash site who later developed cold-like symptoms.
In a Tuesday letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Lisa Jones-Engel, a primatologist who serves as a scientific adviser on primate experimentation to PETA, called for an investigation into the crash for potential violations of rules on hazardous materials transportation. The letter also called for the agency to probe the public health risks of importing monkeys into the country.
Representatives for the Transportation Department did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.
Cynomolgus monkeys, also known as long-tail macaques, like the ones involved in the crash, are typically brought into the United States through an importer and then supplied to a pharmaceutical company or university research lab, Jones-Engel said. She estimates an average of 25,000 to 30,000 monkeys are imported into the country each year.
The way they are imported, bred and shipped around the country creates serious public health risks, Jones-Engel said. Some monkeys, particularly those from Asia, are “plucked from the wild” without being subjected to quarantine before and after international transit, she said. The animals aren’t inoculated, she added, and some may come in from abroad and get temporarily housed at a domestic breeding facility where they could transmit infection to other monkeys.
In October, an investigation by the Arizona Republic revealed widespread disease in monkeys at a University of Washington primate facility located in Arizona, the consequences of which led to nearly 50 monkey deaths over eight years and potentially compromising millions of dollars of biomedical research.
“These monkeys are also coming in with things we don’t know to look for, these novel infections,” Jones-Engel said, adding, “There’s nothing more efficient for viral mutation than to keep bringing in new animals and new possibilities for mixing.”
